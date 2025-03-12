Access to Microsoft web apps
Hi There,
I've lately been experiencing odd behaviour of my favorite browser - when I try to access pages on a professional Ms server (Ms365, OneDrive/SharePoint files, Teams links etc.) I often get a blank page, which is most unusual as well a frustrating because the same URLs are displayed as expected on other browser (Chromium based or other).
I've also checked installed plugins and I'm quite sure they are not the cause of the problem
If this goes any longer on I'll sadly have no choice but to turn to another browser.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@okps Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Had you checked you Ad/Tracker-Blocker? See shield in Address field.
You can disable Ad and Tracker blocking it for the webpage you visit.
And other option is to force reload with Ctrl+F5 in case a page does not show up.
In rare cases clearing all cookies in Settings → Privacy → Saved Cookies helped in case of missing content.