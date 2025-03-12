Option for loading screen
I would like to have an option to toggle off the new window (both non-private and private windows) loading logo and fading animation. I don't like animations and it really bothers me.
Thank you!
@vivaldifeedbacker
Hi, please check to disable animation in Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance.
I have animations disabled at OS level so nothing is animated, had done this since Windows XP or something and on Linux.
Waist of time and resources in my opinion.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hi. I've already unchecked the Use Animation setting in Window Appearance. It doesn't affect the fade animation when you open a new window (Ctrl + N, or Ctrl + Shift + N).
@vivaldifeedbacker
Hm, are you on Windows?
It opens so fast I cant see it on Linux, will check on Windows 11 later.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Yup I'm on Windows 10. My computer is slow. I can understand a loading screen. I only prefer that the loading screen instantly snap into visible screen without animating, and possibly an option to see a blank screen instead of a logo.
@vivaldifeedbacker
You cant disable the logo but disable animations on OS level, this help for other tasks too.
I am not a Windows user anymore, have to check where this setting was.
Windows Key+U, check for Visualisation or something, I am on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks, unchecking animations on the OS level helped. Would have preferred if it wasn't linked.
I also used to disable animations on the OS level but I probably decided to use animations for an evaluation period and forgot to turn it off.
Cheers!