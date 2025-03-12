Update to 7.1.3570.60 - Default search engine reset?
-
Hello, everyone. Just sharing my experience and asking whether anyone else came across this behavior?
Updated yesterday to 7.1.3570.60 - search engine changed to Google.
-
@Ascar, strange, none of the update had changed my default search engine ever, less to Google, which isn't even in my list.
Maybe an extension which change it. Vivaldi use a list of default search engines, which pay an revenue if you use these, but Google isn't one of these. There are no relations or agreements with Google.
Every time you search using one of the pre-installed search engines, you’re helping us grow, one search at a time. Currently, we work with DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Startpage, Yahoo! and Yandex.
The only exception is Google – we don’t make money when you search with Google. However, we know that some of you use this search engine daily, so we include it in Vivaldi.
-
@Catweazle I updated yesterday, since then I did not install any extensions. Anyway, no drama about Google 'hijacking' the role of search engine. 2 clicks and I am back to SearXNG.
-
@Ascar, maybe SearX itself cause it, as metasearch also include Google. Maybe an bug in it's API which hijack SearX, switching it to Google, or something like this.
Change to another search engine or deselect Google in the SearX settings.