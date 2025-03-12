Should "Reporting API" be disabled?
I just learned there is this Reporting API that instructs browsers to send reports to specified addresses (presumably Chromium-based browsers all inherit this feature):
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Reporting_API
https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/issues/7956
This sounds like a privacy concern as summarized by Brave issue above.
Should this be disabled for Vivaldi?
mib2berlin Soprano
@javran
Hi, I guess Vivaldi use this for crash reports to the bug tracking system but it is anonymized and disabled by default.
No idea why network error report could be a privacy issue but I think Vivaldi doesn't collect this anyway.
I bet @yngve can give us more inside how the Vivaldi team handle this.
I don't ping developers here often but this could be a privacy/security problem.
Cheers, mib