Moving history
-
This post is deleted!
-
Hello, Is it possible to move the browsing history from one computer to another one?
I have built a new PC and would like to move all my history from my old PC.
Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@JuiceDude
Hi and yes, just copy the file History from your profile over.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hello so just copy all the folders in
C:\Users\MyuserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
To the same location on my new computer?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JuiceDude said in Moving History to a different computer:
C:\Users\MyuserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
- Open on old computer in Explorer C:\Users\MyuserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Copy the file
Historyto a portable drive
- On new PC exit Vivaldi
- Open in Explorer C:\Users\MyuserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Copy into Vivaldi profile folder Default\ the file History from portable drive
-
@DoctorG Hello, that worked
Do you know if it is possible to set the location of the History file to be in on a network share instead? Is there a registry setting with the locations that I can change?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JuiceDude Vivaldi has no setting to redirect History to a network share.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@JuiceDude
Hi, you can use Vivaldi sync for it, if all devices on the same state all new history entries are synced.
You can disable all other if you don't need it.
It is possible to symlink in a network share but you get problems if two or more devices are running at the same time, not really usable.