Hey, I stopped using Vivaldi for a while, and recently came back to it. I'm looking to get away from Gmail, and Tutanota and Proton Mail's lack of IMAP support is a dealbreaker for me. I have access to the Vivaldi webmail, and I'm wondering how safe it is to use it as my email for online accounts? (such as Steam, Reddit, etc.).

If Vivaldi webmail were to shut down, would people be given sufficient notice and time to migrate to another provider? Or is it possible I could lose access out of nowhere? The reason I am asking is since the webmail seems to be more branded as a additional benefit rather than a core service.

Thanks in advance for any response.