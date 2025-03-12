Longevity of Webmail
-
Hey, I stopped using Vivaldi for a while, and recently came back to it. I'm looking to get away from Gmail, and Tutanota and Proton Mail's lack of IMAP support is a dealbreaker for me. I have access to the Vivaldi webmail, and I'm wondering how safe it is to use it as my email for online accounts? (such as Steam, Reddit, etc.).
If Vivaldi webmail were to shut down, would people be given sufficient notice and time to migrate to another provider? Or is it possible I could lose access out of nowhere? The reason I am asking is since the webmail seems to be more branded as a additional benefit rather than a core service.
Thanks in advance for any response.
-
@lukelehan it's good question.
but it might be difficult to answer at this current time.We hope it can be used for a long time.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lukelehan I wouldn’t worry about it. Vivaldi is still small compared to other browsers, but it is growing steadily, and has been around for ten years.
-
@lukelehan, I think that any provider can one day shut down the service, but not in the timeline of Vivaldi nowadays. In this case for sure you'll got an alert.
-
@lukelehan Vivaldi is very community focused. When their CEO Jon von Tretzchner still ran Opera, they made sure to connect with users through their forum. Jon left Opera, and a few years later, Opera closed their blogging platform and this ousted their most loyal community members. That was when Vivaldi was founded, with import functionality for people to transfer their blog posts over.
Also now they make an effort to connect to the community and see it as one of their greatest assets. So I cannot imagine a world where Vivaldi shuts down without giving the community as much time and as many export functions as humanly possible. But as of late the number of users seems to steadily increase, with other players in the market making their users feel uncomfortable, so I don't think there's much to worry about any time soon.
-
Yes, I've had the same concerns as you, except with GMX Mail not Gmail, and found V webmail to work just fine. If you use the Mail client in the browser you won't have to worry about sufficient notice I think.
However, Vivaldi offers two options:
https://vivaldi.com/email-signup/
I did use swisscows.email for a while, which is a similar setup with Roundcube and all, but Vivaldi webmail I found to be a better option.
With regards to support, I did find contacting to ask general questions that I know the forum could not answer, sometimes took a day or three for them to get back to me, just so you know.
-
@fjc1029 said in Longevity of Webmail:
However, Vivaldi offers two options
I wondered what the second option was - thanks for the link, it's the Fastmail partnership. Note that Fastmail and Vivaldi are different companies - the 'second option' is just a rebate for Fastmail if you use Vivaldi's referral code.
-
Yes, here is more about Fastmail from the Vivaldi blog:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/privacy-alternatives-to-gmail-fastmail/
Also, I think it is clever how Fastmail has their office in Australia and their servers in the United States:
https://www.fastmail.help/hc/en-us/articles/1500000280221-How-Fastmail-provides-a-secure-service
-
@lukelehan
I don't know exactly, but I've noticed that it's hard to find a link to Vivaldi's webmail on their websites. It's as if they highlighted the browser's email client but hid their webmail. I had considered migrating to it, but I decided against it because I thought it looked abandoned.