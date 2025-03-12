Switching between speed dial groups
-
Add hotkeys availability to quickly navigate through speed dial groups at the new tab page.
-
@zafzek
HI, you can navigate with the arrow keys, does this work for you?
-
@mib2berlin How do you navigate to the nav bar? I think that's the folders he means ...
-
@mib2berlin
Yes, but since when you open a new tab, it automatically focuses on the address bar, it really doesn't help.
-
@zafzek
Use tab, this work in folders too @sgunhouse.
I am not against the request but how should this work?
If I open a new tab I land at the first speed dial, cant find the setting at moment.
-
@mib2berlin
Tab only navigates through the address bar, new tab's search bar, and the speed dials. It doesn't navigate through the speed dials folders....
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zafzek
I could make a screen cast but it's late.
Tab until you are on the speed dial, move to the folder with arrow, enter to open the folder, tab, then arrows again.
It's a bit cumbersome but how do you want to enter a folder and then speed dial 17 with shortcuts?
-
@mib2berlin
AH I got what you mean now! I didn't know you could create a folder inside a speed dial 'folder'.
What I mean was those highlighted folders. How to navigate to them with hotkeys?
-
@zafzek
Ah, these are speed dial groups, you cant!
Please change the request a bit others can understand, upvoted.
-
@zafzek To get focus out of the address bar, you can use Tab or F9 (on newer computers you typically have to press some dedicated Fn key to access F9, but F9 specifically focuses the page no matter where focus was before). Still doesn't help in that I've yet to find a way to get from the tiles to the nav bar (the speed dial tabs of the original title.)
Speed dial folders are just bookmark folders, you can have folders inside folders as deep as you like (unlike the current Opera which doesn't allow subfolders). And Vivaldi has a "breadcrumbs" list on any subfolder screen that will allow you to ascend back to the parent folder ... would "Go to Parent" work in Speed dial? I'll have to check.
-
@sgunhouse
Yep, might have to settle with folders for now. Would love to see being able to navigate through the speed dial groups in the future, since navigating through them looks more clean than folders. Thanks!