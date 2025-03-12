@hornetster

Hi, it work in a window but I can confirm the dead bird in a web panel.

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60, Tumbleweed.

I would call this a bug, please report it to the bug tracker.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).

Add your vivaldi.net username, please.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib