Google Messages "dead bird"
-
hornetster
Thought I'd ask the question before going too deep in troubleshooting...
Have the Google Messages extension installed, and has worked ok until about a week ago.
Now it logs in, but almost immediately brings up the "dead bird"...
Have tried clearing cache, restart vivaldi, restart computer, and all the basic things, but makes no difference.
Works fine in Firefox, and tested in Chrome on Windows - seems to work, but obviously different to Tumbleweed!
Anyone else having issues?
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@hornetster
Hi, it work in a window but I can confirm the dead bird in a web panel.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60, Tumbleweed.
I would call this a bug, please report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
hornetster
@mib2berlin Bug reported - VB-114905
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@hornetster
Confirmed!
Thank you for the report, mib