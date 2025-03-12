Vivaldi hides the extension hide/unhide button when you have enough of them
FreshSoftware4
If there's enough extensions installed it just overflows off the edge of the address bar and disappears, so that if you press it you can't un-press it.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@FreshSoftware4 If there isn’t enough room, something will overflow. Should you be willing, there are things you can do to prevent this. First option is to enable the drop‐down menu for extensions in
vivaldi:settings/addressbar/. Another option would be to disable extensions you don’t need all the time. Install an extension manager to enable/disable extension quickly. It’s a waste of resources to keep everything enabled anyhow.
FreshSoftware4
Thanks. That helped, and I now no longer have to worry about that problem. That being said, this is of course a work around for a design flaw that can only be fully addressed by fixing this bug in Vivaldi itself.
Also, yes an extension manager would be a good idea to have, and thank you for notifying me that such a thing exists.