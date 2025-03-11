Inoreader extension needs two clicks
-
I've been using the Inoreader extension in Vivaldi for Windows for several months, and recently, after a Vivaldi update I think, it takes two clicks to open the reader. Specifically:
- Click the toolbar icon to open the box that displays the word "Newsfeed" (a link to open the newsfeed) and the titles of folders with new unread articles in them.
- Click "Newsfeed" or one of the folder headings.
- The box disappears.
- Repeat 1 and 2, the reader opens.
This happens every time for me. Anybody else seeing this? Thanks.
-
@Brig2220, I don't use this, but remember that Vivaldi has an own Feed reader and a reading list. No extension needed for this.