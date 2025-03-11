Online Shopping
This is a perfect example of why I hate ordering items online.
On December 31st, 2024; I ordered 2 items from sports-addict.com.
I did receive an emailed receipt, but that was all I heard from them (being the end of the holidays, I didn't mind the delay too much).
In late January, I called to find out where my order was. A manager told me that 1 of the items wasn't in stock & that's what the hold-up was, he said he was going to send out the other item right away & contact me concerning the held-up item.
I received the in-stock item within the week. I called back because the item was not in the same design that I had ordered & was told it was an updated design not even on their website yet. Ok, it's slightly different, but not too big of a deal.
After complete silence from Sports Addict since then, I called on February 26th for an update & the manager said he will be looking into what the hold-up (still) is.
Yesterday I did get an email mentioning that my item has (finally) shipped. Now I wait ... a little longer!
This is why I like going to stores instead of ordering online! Also:
- Stores have much better customer service.
- In stores I can shop around, get a feel for an item I like.
- There's a personal touch shopping in a store vs. shopping online.
- I don't have to deal with Shipping & Handling charges or waiting for items to ship & arrive.
- If there is a problem, it's easier & faster to go back to the store to fix it.
@Arachnid Yes, they each have their advantages; online might be cheaper and more convenient, while offline allows you to see the quality.
@scfast001 My biggest problem with online shopping is what the sizes are like on clothes, shoes, etc. I tend to the small sizes on most things, and will admit that half the time a store doesn't have the size I need. So sometimes I have to go online ... but with a store I can try it on and thus know whether it fits. Online, I'm guessing - do their sizes run small or large? And since I don't generally buy fancy, returns are generally not worth the cost.
On other items ... well, I actually work in a store, so I'm there 5 days a week - why would I shop online unless it's something specialized they don't carry? (And then there's the employee discount, so it really won't be any cheaper online either.)
suyashbagade1
@Arachnid few people go in offline stores. Check the products and then check online prices. And even if very less deviation is found they opt for online purchase..
I will never do this in life.. even if I pay Abit extra