This is a perfect example of why I hate ordering items online.

On December 31st, 2024; I ordered 2 items from sports-addict.com.

I did receive an emailed receipt, but that was all I heard from them (being the end of the holidays, I didn't mind the delay too much).

In late January, I called to find out where my order was. A manager told me that 1 of the items wasn't in stock & that's what the hold-up was, he said he was going to send out the other item right away & contact me concerning the held-up item.

I received the in-stock item within the week. I called back because the item was not in the same design that I had ordered & was told it was an updated design not even on their website yet. Ok, it's slightly different, but not too big of a deal.

After complete silence from Sports Addict since then, I called on ‎February ‎26th for an update & the manager said he will be looking into what the hold-up (still) is.

Yesterday I did get an email mentioning that my item has (finally) shipped. Now I wait ... a little longer!

This is why I like going to stores instead of ordering online! Also: