This is not very important ..., what is.

I just filled out quite a voluminous multi-page form and – as usual – see an error on the first page, when I arrive at the last.

This time, there was no “correct” or “back to previous” function offered by the site. I hoped that the back button would be taken into consideration and went back. YES ! All radio-groups and check-boxes where complete. Only, on the first page, the form was empty.

My solution was to advance again to the last page (which was still complete), to copy my false content into Vim and to paste the correction into the first page of the form. All is well.

The conclusion could be to save (in a way) the current form until everything is okay. But I am certainly not the first one to encounter such problems.

Could the browser offer – now or in the future – a function which does just that, temporarily store form data in an identified location or is there already something that I ignore. I ignore a lot and most of it actively. But you never know.