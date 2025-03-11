Where is the logout button in the simple interface.
OK, I am probably having some senior moments today, but I could not for the life of me find the logout button in the "simple" Vivaldi Social interface.
I had to switch on the advanced interface to logout.
Can someone tell me where the logout button should be in the "simple" interface.
Thanks in advance.
@syklist Hidden behind the … button next to your name:
Thanks. I thought so. It is another of a myriad of bugs I experience when using Vivaldi desktop on my PinePhone running mobian/Phosh. The menu displays but not fully and is not scrollable either in protrait or landscape mode. So it is impossible to get to the "Log out" option. The workaround if I wish to use Vivaldi is to switch to the advanced interface.
Using GNOME Web on the same PinePhone allows the menu to be displayed correctly. So I have set that browser up to use with Vivaldi Social on that device.
On my PinePhone Pro also running the same generation of mobian/Phosh but with some obvious differences Vivaldi stable shows the menu correctly and the menu is also scrollable but only if Vivaldi is being used in landscape mode and the menu is invoked in landscape mode. The menu does not show or work properly if the PPPro is in portrait mode. So to make my life easier I have set up Vivaldi Social in GNOME Web on the PPPro as well.
GNOME Web also allows me to set up Vivaldi Social as a "web app" with an icon that is placed in the app drawer. Which is the only advantage it has over Vivaldi, well that and that it displays the menus on Vivaldi Social correctly
Neither warrant a bug report as far as I am concerned.
However, a dedicated "Log out" button in the simple interface would be appreciated by me.
@syklist On the Smartphon the button is hard to find.
- Click on the Vivaldi Social banner at top-left
- Click on the wheel in right pane
- On top-right a small so-called Hamburger button (the 3 horizontal lines) is shown
- Click on the button
- Menu appears
- At bottom of menu the Logout link is shown
OK another issue with that menu, again an edge case.
On this 2006 macbook with a vertical resolution of 1280x800 I have to go into full screen mode to be able to hit the "Log out" menu option. This is with the web page magnification set at 100%. The "Log out" menu is off the bottom of the screen.
I am using the ARM64 .deb build of desktop Vivaldi stable not a smartphone app.
@syklist Ah, ok. Seems my way of thinking lead me to the wrong trail.
I like to keep people on their toes