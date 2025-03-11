Thanks. I thought so. It is another of a myriad of bugs I experience when using Vivaldi desktop on my PinePhone running mobian/Phosh. The menu displays but not fully and is not scrollable either in protrait or landscape mode. So it is impossible to get to the "Log out" option. The workaround if I wish to use Vivaldi is to switch to the advanced interface.

Using GNOME Web on the same PinePhone allows the menu to be displayed correctly. So I have set that browser up to use with Vivaldi Social on that device.

On my PinePhone Pro also running the same generation of mobian/Phosh but with some obvious differences Vivaldi stable shows the menu correctly and the menu is also scrollable but only if Vivaldi is being used in landscape mode and the menu is invoked in landscape mode. The menu does not show or work properly if the PPPro is in portrait mode. So to make my life easier I have set up Vivaldi Social in GNOME Web on the PPPro as well.

GNOME Web also allows me to set up Vivaldi Social as a "web app" with an icon that is placed in the app drawer. Which is the only advantage it has over Vivaldi, well that and that it displays the menus on Vivaldi Social correctly

Neither warrant a bug report as far as I am concerned.

However, a dedicated "Log out" button in the simple interface would be appreciated by me.