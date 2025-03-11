Blue emails vanish from Unread when clicked on
-
Shoham Supporters
This seems to be a change in behavior. When reviewing emails in 'Unread' filter, when touching the blue emails - they vanish from view - in both summary and email panes.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Shoham Not for me with Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 Stable and 7.2.3621.41 Snapshot.
Had you enabled in Settings → Mail → Unread Messages → Automatically Mark as Read?
-
Shoham Supporters
No - not enabled
Using
7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4974)
Update:
What's actually happening is that the blue email, when touched disappears from view because it jumps to the top of the list - there it is no longer blue, and it shows "No Message" in the preview pane.
There it remains, until I switch filter to "Received" and then back to "Unread", to put it back in chronological position, and now with preview showing properly.
I wish it wouldn't do that if possible.
-
yojimbo274064400
Confirm Sort by is not set to Sort by Unread Status
-
Shoham Supporters
@yojimbo274064400
YESSSSSS!!!!!
Thanks for the save!