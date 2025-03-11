sorry for the vague post title.

the full situation is as follows:

the browser native PiP function works.

the official google extension for picture in picture works

the mini player from extensions "enhancer for youtube", "iridium", and "tweaks for youtube" all have the same issue.



the mini player issue is as follows:

scroll below the youtube video = the mini player appears

scroll a tiny bit further down = the mini player disappears

this issue does NOT appear in Chrome. but it does appear the same way in Floorp and Vivaldi.

I have tried disabling every extension apart from the youtube extension, and it doesnt solve the issue.

I'm not sure what Floorp (firefox fork) and Vivaldi has in common, but the error appears the same way in those browsers.

since the error appears the same way across 3 different extensions, I assume it has to do with the browser somehow.

the reason why this is important is because the native PiP doesnt appear automatically when scrolling down to read comments, which is an annoyance, because you have to enable it manually and disable it manually.