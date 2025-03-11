Changing home page appearance
-
All the icons on my home page that would take me to frequently visited web sites have disappeared and the home page now has just the weather report for Reykjavik. How do I delete the weather report and bring back my icons?
I can't even delete the weather report at this time in order to get a blank page.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Sophia3 Have you tried clicking the Speed Dial navigation bar at the top?
If it does not show go to Settings > Start Page and enable it.
Or click the Quick Settings icon top right.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/
Then you can hide the navigation bar after changing the page if you do not care for the Dashboard.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/start-page-dashboard/