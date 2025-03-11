vivaldi says vivaldiKey.txt is not valid for decryption
Vivaldi is saying it cant use my decryption key to sync my browser.
the key is valid, I made sure to save it for this situation, but it says its not a valid key.
@efwis
Hi, the content of the file is not the key, the file is it.
Click on Load, open the .txt file.
@mib2berlin that’s exactly what I was doing, but it comes up with the error that it can’t use the decryption key to decrypt the sync.
@efwis
Is it the same device you saved the key file?
I am not 100% sure if you can use it on a different device, testing my own key file work as expected.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I tested my key on different Linux and Windows installs/devices and it worked.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@efwis Such key is 72 characters long, starting with
EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGhand next contains numbers and lowercase/upercase letters.
@mib2berlin same device and same distro.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@efwis have you check the content of the text file?
Text string with 72 chars, beginning with EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGh ?
@DoctorG had to leave my computer for a bit but will check when I get home.
I’ve a feeling it might have gotten corrupted some how as I downloaded another file I needed and it was corrupted.
If it is, I have another copy on my personal server that I am currently unable to connect to as I am not at my house and my personal server is blocked from outside connections.
As soon as I get back to my computer I will check it and post what I find out.
@DoctorG Okay, so the only text string I see is starting with 00sig002b3e3b7
@efwis
Hi, then the file is broken, no idea why.
Do you have a system still connected to sync?
@mib2berlin unfortunately I don’t. However I have another copy on my personal server I will try before starting all over.
I believe I also have a copy of the config files for it from my backups that I have used once before when I forgot to make the key in the first place.