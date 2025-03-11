Crash fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.47
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, we fix some of the common crashers you have mentioned and update Chromium with the latest upstream security fixes.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Manually Updated. Delta update fine today
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@olli James Last?
For the last three or four snapshots, I have found Vivaldi to be exceptionally slow when starting and closing the application. Is this a known problem? I am using Windows 11 Pro 24H2.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Slow means what? 1 second, 1 minute?
Fetching feeds and mail in background, updating calendars, saving data files can taken a few seconds.
My 7.2 snapshot starts in 2 seconds and exits in 1 second.
Do you have many tabs open when you exited Vivaldi?
@gmg After updating to this snapshot my custom mail labels are back. I changed some labels to some emails that previously had different labels. Closed the browser and restarted a few times. My custom labels are still showing. So far so good.
-
Based on the photo used, tring to get closer to stable
derDay Supporters
[Address bar][Crash] When using guest profile after typing something in the address field (VB-114681)
great, that was really quick!
Same here
The same problem with search engines as I had in the previous Snapshot.
With the same files in the user profile, the current Stable version shows 11 search engines.
The Snapshot shows only 7 now.
Added the configuration of inclusion separately news tapes (RSS) without mail and calendar, good ... But where is the basket ???
How can I clean it from remote RSS ???
The basket is only in the panel with mail.
nutcracker
Although email labels are now shown in the side panel, they are not showing in the context menu. So I cannot label or change the labels of mails, unless they automatically labeled according to my custom labels. I restarted the browser, disabled all extensions but still nothing.
Update: After restarting Vivaldi email labels have - again - been vanished from the panel
sjudenim Supporters
Just tell me the priority is the way you want it so I stop posting the same complaint over and over.
Bookmarks are NOT prioritized, search suggestions are
As opposed to the stable
Labels are still present (panel and context menu) for me after several restarts including gpu update.
However, I have never experienced labels present in Panel but missing from context menu
Hopefully @gmg can figure out your problem(s).
gmg Vivaldi Team
@nutcracker
Did you see any error in the mail status button logs (button in the left corner on the status bar)
Also could you maybe follow these directions to get something similar for me https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105858/stablisation-for-7-2-begins-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3620-3/47?_=1741730691927
Why is the "Bing" nickname search in there? Same happens if I type "e" (without quotes), the omnibox offers Ecosia search in similar way. Hardcoded search engines in vivaldi? (notice that I have only Startpage & Google search engines)