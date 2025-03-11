@landsiedl Ah, ok, you wanted to use this way to add a event. Different from what i explained.

I can confirm that it does not show the destination to where the event is imported.

Needs a report to bug report page by you.

Please read "Help us to reproduce the issue" carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.

Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.