Calendar selection for attached ics files
If you click on attached ics files in the mail program, it would be helpful if you had several calendars if a calendar selection dialog appeared in which you could select the calendar in which the event is to be entered. Now the calendar in which the last entry was made is simply used. Thank you very much.
@landsiedl When i click on attached ICS file, select "Open", the a import dialog for events comes up ans if can select the destination calendar.
@DoctorG Thank you for your answer. For me, it just saves the attachment in the download folder when I click on the attached ics. When I click on the “Add to calendar” button, it adds it to the last used one without asking. Maybe I have set something wrong.
Ok. I have solved the problem by clicking on the attached file. But the button still doesn't ask in which calendar the appointment should be entered.
@landsiedl Which Vivaldi version is this? Which OS version?
@DoctorG
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 97687798ac93cac9ba4ee62b549075f7d6400ec9
Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3194)
@landsiedl I have no problem with 7.1.3570.60 Win 11 23H2, for me it imports into a existing calendar or into a local new.
Maybe it's because I'm using a Nextcloud instance with CalDav, which runs 5 calendars that I access with Vivaldi. When I press “Add to calendar”, Vivaldi adds the event without comment to the calendar in which I last added an event manually. Do you get a query as to which calendar the event should be added to? Thanks again for your time.
@landsiedl See my GIF, i use CalDAV over sogo webmail.
Thanks for the GIF. This works for me too... but take a look at my GIF. When using the button inside the mail body, it does not ask which calendar to use...
It adds the event to the calendar, which I used last time...
@landsiedl Ah, ok, you wanted to use this way to add a event. Different from what i explained.
I can confirm that it does not show the destination to where the event is imported.
Needs a report to bug report page by you.
Please read "Help us to reproduce the issue" carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Thanks again for your time... I will report this bug.
@landsiedl I confirmed the bugtracker internally.
VB-114945 "With the “Add to calendar” button there is no possibility to choose in which calendar the entry should be made." – Confirmed.