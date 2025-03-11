The keybinds to go backward and forward in the same tab are not intuitive at all I think
Using Vivaldi and switching from Chrome since like a week now, I just figured out now that to go backwards, I have to press Ctrl + <- which I believe is absolutely not intuitive. In a TON of browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox) and webapps (Teams, Discord, Outlook, VS Code, Notion, Spotify), the app goes to the previous page when pressing the first side mouse button, and goes to the next with the farther button, but not Vivaldi, and I strongly believe that this should be the case. Idk maybe make a poll or something about it?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@WodnerPie The side buttons of my Logitech M705 work nice for Back in History and Forward in History.
Without any extra software!
@WodnerPie said in The keybinds to go backward and forward in the same tab are not intuitive at all I think:
the first side mouse button, and goes to the next with the farther button,
Not everyone has side buttons on the mouse (most are mice with just 2 buttons and a scroll wheel)
In any case you can configure Vivaldi and your mouse as you like to obtain various functions, if they're not set by default. There are already many ways to go back, like Backspace, alt-<-, Z, mouse gestures, and they can be changed in settings if you don't like them.
No need to force your habits into others, just fiddle with the settings.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
The default for going back/forward in history is Alt+<arrow> just like every other browser.
User can of course choose to use Ctrl+<arrow> since that's also set.
I have mapped
Z/Xfor back/forward as well - Vivaldi is the only browser that allows that (without extensions).
On my mouse, no special drivers, the side thumb buttons work exactly like in other browsers for back/forward.
Pesala Ambassador
@WodnerPie The best method, IMO is:
- History Back = GestureLeft
- History Forward = GestureRight
Mouse gestures are executed by holding down the right mouse button, and moving the cursor. See Settings, Mouse to edit the default gestures and add your own most-used commands.
oh yeah forgot to add that when trying to set the mouse buttons to go back one page, it says "The keybind Ctrl + Z is already assigned", Vivaldi misinterprets my mouse button
And for what I was saying about making it the default, all I was saying is that in like 90% of Windows apps based on browser, the side mouse buttons goes back and forward. I was never talking about replacing the existing keybinds
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@WodnerPie said in The keybinds to go backward and forward in the same tab are not intuitive at all I think:
all I was saying is that in like 90% of Windows apps based on browser, the side mouse buttons goes back and forward.
And it does here. And for everyone else in this topic apparently?
So looks like you've got a mouse driver incompatibility issue. Like you've mapped your mouse to send
Ctrl+Zinstead of what's expected.
-
@Pathduck oh well yeah indeed my bad for some reason I had to set Vivaldi as a special app in my Logitech app, my bad!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@WodnerPie Good to know
Remember, never assume just because something is not working as expected for you, it does not mean it's the same for everyone else.
It's almost never the case - or more people would post about it