@WodnerPie said in The keybinds to go backward and forward in the same tab are not intuitive at all I think:

the first side mouse button, and goes to the next with the farther button,

Not everyone has side buttons on the mouse (most are mice with just 2 buttons and a scroll wheel)

In any case you can configure Vivaldi and your mouse as you like to obtain various functions, if they're not set by default. There are already many ways to go back, like Backspace, alt-<-, Z, mouse gestures, and they can be changed in settings if you don't like them.

No need to force your habits into others, just fiddle with the settings.