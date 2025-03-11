Size of vivaldi mailbox?
suyashbagade1
What is size of vivaldi mailbox?
@suyashbagade1 You mean the Vivaldi mail account/webmail? Storage: 5 GB, max. attachment size: 20 MB
@DoctorG Mine says 10 GB. But maybe things have changed since 2018 when I created my account.
@RedSnt The help page says: 5GB.
But i never checked again in webmail. Perhaps the server team increased to 10 GB.
@DoctorG I've been trying to find more info on the mail service what with all the boycotting of US products which is why I recently checked out Vivaldi webmail, well, for the first time really, which is why I was surprised to find out it's 10 GB, at least for me. I'm strongly considering moving everything over.
@RedSnt Vivaldi webmail is only for 1 personal vivaldi.net mail account. You can not add more.
So you can not compare to other mail services.
suyashbagade1
@DoctorG 5 GB space is really less. 25 gb preferred.
But okay..
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@suyashbagade1 Currently it is 10 GB.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@suyashbagade1 For Vivaldi it is a question of cost (traffic, storage).
I think 10 GB is nice for a free/unpaid account.
@DoctorG It is very generous indeed. My gmail is 15 GB in comparison, and the 3 best free European mail services I found was 1 GB max.
(Source: Mailo, Tuta and Mailfence - as found via European Alternatives. I deliberately didn't list Proton because of the CEO having been positively outspoken in support of Donald Trump)