Native Windows bar extra space
Is there a way to keep native window enabled, but reduce the top space?
I want to keep the system icons via the theme i have, but this has created a lot of extra space up here
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruwaid No, the whole point of the native window mode is to have the native title bar showing. The native title bar is not part of the Vivaldi UI.
@Pathduck Is there a way for me to change the min max and close buttons on the non native version?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruwaid You would need to use custom CSS modding to do that, but it's possible I guess.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi