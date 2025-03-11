There's something weird (almost fishy) happening when selecting results from the Address Field.

I've tried to read through https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/ to see if I could get an insight but I still don't get it.

Here's my steps:

Click in the address bar and start typing the word Amazon

A list of options is given with the 1st result being "amazon.de: Günstige Preise für Elektronik & Foto, Filme, Musik" with the lable "direct match"

I click on this option

The address briefly changes to https://vivaldi.com/bookmark/go/?id=4f43561e9412aea00d7c

The address then briefly changes to https://ww44.affinity.net/sssweb?enk=dff30b161....

Finally, the redirect takes to amazon.co.uk

Where does https://vivaldi.com/bookmark/go/?id=4f43561e9412aea00d7c come from? Looks like this is public URL available to everyone and I don't have this in my bookmarks and never have visited this URL before.

Is this Vivaldi's way to earn commissions on affiliates? If so, it's misleading that selecting amazon.de ends up being a redirect to amazon.co.uk