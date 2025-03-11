Vivaldi Native Window turns white when not focused?
For some reason as soon as i unfocus off the Vivaldi window the top bar just goes white
But as i focus it, it goes back to the normal colour, how can i disable this?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ruwaid That is Windows 10/11 which dims when a window is not focused.
No setting in Vivaldi which can fix it.
@Ruwaid On windows the titlebar will use the windows settings for this. On windows 10 there isn't any easy way to make inactive windows have coloured title bars.
If you are comfortable configuring your machine with the registry this step works: https://www.howtogeek.com/258162/how-to-add-color-to-inactive-title-bars-in-windows-10/
Thanks, that worked!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador