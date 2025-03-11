Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services
-
I have set up an account on behalf of a family member at their request.
It is a while since I have set up an account on Vivaldi and now I see that the only way to get the webmail account activated is to use other services such as the forum to gain reputation.
The family member concerned has no interest in using anything other than email. I also wanted to set up an account for another family member who is in the same position.
Is there any other way for them to get their webmail account activated?
-
@syklist said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
Is there any other way for them to get their webmail account activated?
No. Sad to say, but that are the rules to restrict Vivaldi mail accounts against abuse and spamming.
-
It was a tossup between Tuta mail and Vivaldi mail.
I landed on Vivaldi mail as both users have Doro phones with an email client that works with Vivaldi mail via IMAP.
I know as I have a similar phone.
I am trying to boycott USofA products and have been satisfied with both the Vivaldi browser and email for years now ever since MyOpera was closed down.
It is a real shame that the elderly and other people with no interest in using other Vivaldi services are being excluded from using a Vivaldi mail account.
Does this not fall under equal opportunities regulations in many European countries. Excluding say the elderly/young/handicapped from services not by explicitly stopping them from opening account but excluding them by the fact that they can never activate the service?
Can I, as a long term user not vouch for the people I am setting up the accounts for?
-
@syklist You can enable Vivaldi Sync, as that will release after a while the mail account.
There is no need to participate in Vivaldi forum or social.
-
@syklist The webmail is free and without ads, you think that's easy? A positive reputation means you're contributing to Vivaldi in a positive manner to some degree or other; that's how they're paying for your free email.
-
@sgunhouse said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist The webmail is free and without ads, you think that's easy? A positive reputation means you're contributing to Vivaldi in a positive manner to some degree or other; that's how they're paying for your free email.
You seem to have missed the point of my post almost entirely.
-
@sgunhouse said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist The webmail is free and without ads, you think that's easy? A positive reputation means you're contributing to Vivaldi in a positive manner to some degree or other; that's how they're paying for your free email.
As an example. I have a remaining elderly parent. They are well over 80 years old and have been using Gmail for years in an email client.
They don't need sync as they have never learned how to use bookmarks. I manage their two devices and keep track of the four passwords they need for all the online services they use.
They are not suddenly going to start posting on online forums in order to activate their email.
So the effect is that they will never be able to use Vivaldi mail.
-
@DoctorG said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist You can enable Vivaldi Sync, as that will release after a while the mail account.
There is no need to participate in Vivaldi forum or social.
Can Sync be disabled once the webmail account is activated?
-
@syklist, Vivaldi is a browser company which offer additional services, like mail and blog, for the user of the Vivaldi browser. These are not independent services. Because of this, it must be made sure that this person also is an user of the browser, to, as @DoctorG said, avoid abuses.
But it's enough to activate Sync to prove that the person is an real user and so unblocking the mailservice after an week or so.
Sync is anyway recommended, even if the user don't has several devices, because it may be also good as an backup of bookmarks, passwords and settings, in the case you change the device, it breaks or lose it.
-
@syklist said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
Can Sync be disabled once the webmail account is activated?
Yes.
-
@DoctorG said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
Can Sync be disabled once the webmail account is activated?
Yes.
Thank you for that.
Then it looks like Sync will have to be on for a week or so.
-
@syklist Only activation Sync and waiting a week or so is not sufficient, i think Vivaldi browser should be daily used surfing in Web.
-
@Catweazle said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist, Vivaldi is a browser company which offer additional services, like mail and blog, for the user of the Vivaldi browser. These are not independent services. Because of this, it must be made sure that this person also is an user of the browser, to, as @DoctorG said, avoid abuses.
But it's enough to activate Sync to prove that the person is an real user and so unblocking the mailservice after an week or so.
Sync is anyway recommended, even if the user don't has several devices, because it may be also good as an backup of bookmarks, passwords and settings, in the case you change the device, it breaks or lose it.
I am fully aware of Sync and the reasons why Vivaldi has to take steps against spam accounts being set up.
I do not find any of that in principle unreasonable.
However, as regards Sync I never use Sync. Not for VIvaldi nor for Firefox. Anything I place on any servers owned by other people I have to regard as in the public domain.
This is because I have no control over how those servers are managed and how well they are protected against hacks.
-
@DoctorG said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist Only activation Sync and waiting a week or so is not sufficient, i think Vivaldi browser should be daily used surfing in Web.
Thank you for the clarification.
The users concerned use Vivaldi so that should not be too difficult to achieve. Vivaldi is their main browser but not in daily use but we will have to make sure to use the browsers more intensively for a while.
A bit of a faff. Maybe easier to tell them that they cannot read their email on their phones and get Tuta mail.
-
Thanks to all for the comments.
-
@syklist said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
cannot read their email on their phones and get Tuta mail.
I don't know Tuta mail, so are you saying you cannot access it using the Vivaldi mail client?
-
@TbGbe said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
@syklist said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
cannot read their email on their phones and get Tuta mail.
I don't know Tuta mail, so are you saying you cannot access it using the Vivaldi mail client?
Tuta mail cannot be accessed by the browser on the users' Doro phones as the browser is too limited. Tuta mail can only be used via a browser and the Tuta apps as there is no IMAP/POP3 access.
So the Vivaldi MAIL part of the browser cannot be connected to a Tuta mail account. You can use Tuta mail in the BROWSER part of Vivaldi.
There isn't a Tuta mail app for Doro feature phones. So there is no way to access Tuta mail on a Doro feature phone.
Vivaldi mail does work with the Doro phone email client as I have set up my account in this way.
-
@syklist said in Activating webmail for someone who does not use other services:
no IMAP/POP3 access.
OK thanks for clarifying.
-
@syklist, well, sync only can be an additional backup, not because of privacy risks, because nobody can access this encrypted data except you. If you lose your encryption password, your data are lost, no recovering possible.
But the risk naturally is a server crash, because of this it is always good to have an backup in an extern device, at least for bookmarks and passwords. Anyway it is nice, eg in a new PC to install Vivaldi, entering in your sync account and having back your custom Vivaldi with all settings, bookmarks, passwords, even extensions and all other data in few seconds.
-
@ictorsengG 也许这还不够,因为我已经使用 vivaldi 和 sync 一个月了,但没有收到网络邮件。