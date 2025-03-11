I have set up an account on behalf of a family member at their request.

It is a while since I have set up an account on Vivaldi and now I see that the only way to get the webmail account activated is to use other services such as the forum to gain reputation.

The family member concerned has no interest in using anything other than email. I also wanted to set up an account for another family member who is in the same position.

Is there any other way for them to get their webmail account activated?