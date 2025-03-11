Workspace Rules with More Than One Window
So, I recently set up a second window (I'd been doing everything with workspaces in a single window before), and found that whenever I went to a certain workspace that had a rule set up for it (in either window, despite the fact that the new window was meant to have empty workspaces, or no workspaces at all, but that might be my issue), all pages that rule would apply to started closing, and I couldn't open new pages that rule would apply to without them closing as well.
Following the troubleshooting steps, I discovered that if I opened any of those pages in a guest profile, there was no issue. So since most of my settings were default, I went and deleted the workspace rules, and now I don't have a problem.
I thought it would be wise to post this here, just in case anyone else runs into this problem.
I have the most recent stable update (just uploaded it before I noticed the issue).
@tgoold said in Workspace Rules with More Than One Window:
(in either window, despite the fact that the new window was meant to have empty workspaces, or no workspaces at all, but that might be my issue)
I believe it's pretty close to the main question.
As I see it, workspaces are windows – just another representation of them. Because of this, a user can't have two windows with the same workspace.
This leads to a not-so-obvious behavior. One example:
- A user has Workspace X and Workspace Y, both opened in different windows.
- There is a rule to open vivaldi.net in Workspace Y.
- The user tries to open vivaldi.net in a new tab in Workspace X.
- Vivaldi closes the new tab in Workspace X and opens a new tab in Workspace Y with vivaldi.net in it, and focuses the window with Workspace Y.
Instead, if there is no window with opened Workspace Y, Vivaldi will switch to Workspace Y in the current window.
Can you check, which of these cases is yours? It could help to understand what's happening.
Before the latest update, that is what was happening (which confused me, because I didn't intend for that to happen), but yesterday (once before the update, and then after the update), the tabs started actively closing whenever they became the active (AKA viewing) tab. Meaning all of a sudden most of my tabs in that workspace were closing one after the other, and they weren't reappearing in the other window, they were just closing.
I mean, I've essentially solved the issue by closing one of the two windows, and won't be changing that anymore, but it's definitely something odd.