So, I recently set up a second window (I'd been doing everything with workspaces in a single window before), and found that whenever I went to a certain workspace that had a rule set up for it (in either window, despite the fact that the new window was meant to have empty workspaces, or no workspaces at all, but that might be my issue), all pages that rule would apply to started closing, and I couldn't open new pages that rule would apply to without them closing as well.

Following the troubleshooting steps, I discovered that if I opened any of those pages in a guest profile, there was no issue. So since most of my settings were default, I went and deleted the workspace rules, and now I don't have a problem.

I thought it would be wise to post this here, just in case anyone else runs into this problem.

I have the most recent stable update (just uploaded it before I noticed the issue).