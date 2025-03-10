Mail not appearing in tool bar
My mail doesn,t show up in my tool bar and I can't put it in there with the customization tool. I think this may have had something to do with setting it up because I had issues during that but I'm not sure, does anyone know?
mib2berlin Soprano
@FoxKing
Hi, the mail icon appear automatically if the feature is enabled in Settings > General, independent of a mail account is added or not.
Pesala Ambassador
@FoxKing The Mail Panel is only displayed in the Default Window; not in other windows.
You can use a shortcut to switch to the mail window. Settings, Windows, Mail, to assign one.
@Pesala OHHHHH THANK YOU SO MUCH