When putting the laptop in sleep or in hybernation does result into unresponsive tabs within Vivaldi.

I'm running the latest version of Windows11 on my Qualcomm/ARM64 based Lenovo laptop. Vivaldi is unresponsive (menues as well the tabs) after my laptop has waken up by opening the lid.

This only happens to Vivaldi, The other "open" tools react normal.

Any ideas how to avoid or improve ?

After some time the issues disappears. It's like Vivaldi needs about 10 to 30 minutes to wake up....