Bookmark icon in address bar: change spacing for bigger icon
Novadestin
Hello all. In an effort to make the bookmark icon in the address bar way more noticeable, I've changed the svg and it's coloring (see below for what I have right now). All well and good, except I can't seem to figure out how to make the spacing bigger so the entirety of the new icon appears (and, ideally, is a bit larger than it currently is). Any help with this would be much appreciated!
Image preview of the following code:
/*Star filled*/ path.bookmark-animated-fill { d: path('m61 0 17 41 45 4-34 28 10 44-38-24-38 24 11-44L0 45l45-4L61 0z') !important; transform: scale(0.1) !important; fill: rgb(239,201,76) !important;} /*Star outline*/ path.bookmark-outline { d: path('m64 2 16 37 40 3a3 3 0 0 1 2 6L92 74l9 39a3 3 0 0 1-5 4L61 96l-34 21a3 3 0 0 1-5-4l9-39L1 48a3 3 0 0 1 2-6l40-3L58 2a3 3 0 0 1 6 0zm11 41L61 11 48 43l-3 2-34 3 26 23 1 3-8 33 30-17h3l30 17-8-33 1-3 26-23-34-3-3-2z') !important; transform: scale(0.1) !important;} /*Added bookmark text*/ .BookmarkButton.BookmarkButton--Active > div > button > span.button-title {color: rgb(26,26,26) !important; background-color: rgb(239,201,76); padding: 2px;}
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Novadestin Use Inkscape to create an SVG with proper dimensions, insert it directly into the theme through Vivaldi’s settings. Afterwards you can still change its color with CSS.