Geo-IP Blocking Exceptions
TravisOwen
In our environment we use Geo-IP blocking which seems to be interfering with Sync.
I've whitelisted the IPs for:
But I'm still having issues.
Is there a list somewhere of all addresses that can be whitelisted in order to allow my sync settings to work? I seem to have most of them but there's still something somewhere that is keeping Sync from working on our network.
Sync is just stuck on "Initializing Sync…"
Or is there a specific country I can allow through to make sure the sync traffic will be allowed?
Thanks for any advice!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TravisOwen Vivaldi Sync servers as all in Iceland.
You forgot stream.vivaldi.com Port 61613?
TravisOwen
@DoctorG Thank you!
I'm not sure what is going on with our Firewall Geo-IP Filtering and exceptions but the problem seems to be with those settings. In the interim I've configured FoxyProxy patterns to send my Vivaldi traffic through a VPS we have. At least things are working for me now until I have extra time to sort out what's going on with our firewall.