In our environment we use Geo-IP blocking which seems to be interfering with Sync.

I've whitelisted the IPs for:

But I'm still having issues.

Is there a list somewhere of all addresses that can be whitelisted in order to allow my sync settings to work? I seem to have most of them but there's still something somewhere that is keeping Sync from working on our network.

Sync is just stuck on "Initializing Sync…"

Or is there a specific country I can allow through to make sure the sync traffic will be allowed?

Thanks for any advice!