Closing tab - jump to next tab on the right
-
Thestarsdontreallymatter
I wish when closing a tab - it would jump to next tab on the right (a tab you haven't read yet), rather than jumping to an old tab on the left .
-
@Thestarsdontreallymatter Have you tried these Tab settings?
-
Thestarsdontreallymatter
@lfisk Nice! Thank you! Don't know how I missed it! They should propably set right as default? As it would be the same as in google chrome. I'm switching to Vivaldi from Chrome now because I'm trying to not use more US software than I have to.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests