Sync Tabs requires login even if logged in
I'm running Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Debian and would like to use the sync tab feature with my Android phone.
Sadly this doesn't work, if I click on the sync icon I get an "Login Request" screen. But I'm already logged in and normal sync between the devices is working.
I already tried to relogin but that doesn't help...
maybe someone has an idea?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EFEris Do you see a error in Vivaldi Desktop's Settings → Sync?
And check address
vivaldi:sync-internalsfor yellow/orange/red entries.
I checked and no yellow/orange or red lines, but I'm wondering why
"Sync Feature Enabled" is false
and if this is related.
@EFEris
Hi, do you mean this entry?
And all columns on the right side are green?
This is really a strange error.
@EFEris
We have a similar bug report but with "Sync Feature Enabled" is true.
Do you have "Sync all" enabled or do you sync only parts?
Passwords is green but counter is 0.
If your system is up to date I would backup the user profile and reset remote data on the sync server.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Thanks, solved the issue, btw. I don't use a closed source passwort vault (doesn't make sense from my POV, I use keypassxc and vaultwarden depending of the usecase)
@EFEris
Reset the remote data solved it?
I noticed the same (not able to sync tabs). I didn't have a password set to protect my synced items, so sync didn't actually work. I set a password and at that moment the Sync All Data menu appeared on all devices.
it was the same reason as @krtektm , the interface for the password input could be better, I thought I already entered it and it's only for change but I was wrong...