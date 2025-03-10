I'm running Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Debian and would like to use the sync tab feature with my Android phone.

Sadly this doesn't work, if I click on the sync icon I get an "Login Request" screen. But I'm already logged in and normal sync between the devices is working.

I already tried to relogin but that doesn't help...

maybe someone has an idea?