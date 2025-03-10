Editing sender list
-
paaljoachim
Hi
I noticed I happen to send to an old email address of a client and he never received the email.
How do I remove a suggestion for which email address to send a message to? As I do not see any sender email list in which I can go in and adjust.
Example I write Tom (in the send to field) and all of Tom's email addresses I have used before shows up as a suggestion to be used. I am wondering how to edit and remove one of Tom's suggested email addresses because it is not valid any longer.
Thanks.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@paaljoachim Check Contacts for this address and delete it there.
-
paaljoachim
Hey @DoctorG
This is for the offline version of Vivaldi mail.
Where I have a lot of email accounts.
I do not see where I can check contacts....
I did some more searching
AHA! I clicked the Vivaldi icon in the sidepanel area and searched for Contact Vivaldi mail. I was told of the Contacts Panel.
4th icon below the mail icon in default left side panel view (where I have the panels).
Or Menu area in the top: View -> Panels -> Contacts Panel
I searched for the client name and deleted the old and none working email address.
Thanks. Hopefully someone else can also get something out of this post. As I initially searched but did not come across something that fit.
Thanks for the reply!