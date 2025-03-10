Hi

I noticed I happen to send to an old email address of a client and he never received the email.

How do I remove a suggestion for which email address to send a message to? As I do not see any sender email list in which I can go in and adjust.

Example I write Tom (in the send to field) and all of Tom's email addresses I have used before shows up as a suggestion to be used. I am wondering how to edit and remove one of Tom's suggested email addresses because it is not valid any longer.

Thanks.