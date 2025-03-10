Good morning all.

I am on latest Windows Snapshot, but often I find this issue also on stable channel.

When I click on a newsletter link, Vivaldi says it cannot open it



This is quite strange, as the website is secure and it has https.

I tried to:

open again with no adblocker (I use Vivaldi)

to flag and unflag the "Always use secure connection (HTTPS)

manually open the link

Other browsers open the link.

I also noticed that when I check the URL on the address bar, "http" is present in front of "HTTPS", but if I delete it, no change, the link does not open either.

Any suggestion?

Thanks.