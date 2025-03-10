Cannot open links from newsletter
Good morning all.
I am on latest Windows Snapshot, but often I find this issue also on stable channel.
When I click on a newsletter link, Vivaldi says it cannot open it
This is quite strange, as the website is secure and it has https.
I tried to:
open again with no adblocker (I use Vivaldi)
to flag and unflag the "Always use secure connection (HTTPS)
manually open the link
Other browsers open the link.
I also noticed that when I check the URL on the address bar, "http" is present in front of "HTTPS", but if I delete it, no change, the link does not open either.
Any suggestion?
Thanks.
@Bettybop If you trust the site, click on Continue to Site.
@Pesala
I did. Nothing happens. The same page (screenshot above) remains
@Bettybop What is the URL of the link?
it is a link from a newsletter.
Once i click on it, Vivaldi creates the following:
(invitation to a conference)
on any link of any newsletter I receive, Vivaldi puts http in front of https
@Bettybop If I enter
http://www.b2match.com/e/ei2025the link is automatically redirected to the secure page:
https://www.b2match.com/e/ei2025and the page loads.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bettybop I think the link in newsletter is broken.
@DoctorG
Ok. I opened this thread because it happens with all the newsletter that i receive, so I thought it was a problem in Vivaldi and i did not want to open a bug
@Pesala
Yes, I was referring to the behavior when opening from a newsletter. Vivaldi does not let the redirection to come in, but according to DoctorG is the newsletter.
However, this happens very often with different senders (of newsletters)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bettybop Please save the newsletter as .eml file (Ctrl+S), zip the file, report to Vivaldi bugtracker and attach zip file to bug report. Dev team and internal testers can check.