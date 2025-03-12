Solved Need some help to fix Vivaldi's icons position inside the tabs
Hey all.
I want to fix the position of Vivaldi's icons inside the tabs :
All the other tab icons are OK.
Any suggestions ?
Thanks.
@Buglocker Try removing the child combinator (the
>) in this CSS selector:
/* Favicon's in Tab Size */ .tab-position .tab .favicon > img, .tab-position .tab .favicon > svg { ...
To get this:
/* Favicon's in Tab Size */ .tab-position .tab .favicon > img, .tab-position .tab .favicon svg { ...
There is an extra
spanwrapper element between the
.faviconelement and the
svgelement, so that
>was causing the selector to fail because the
svgisn't the direct child of the
.favicon.
@Buglocker Please
- give a URL of the page to check this
- tell which them you use
- tell which theme settings
Pesala Ambassador
@Buglocker No such problem here.
The icons are correctly aligned.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Buglocker I checked your theme and have no such shifted icon.
Do you have any Settings made for Vivaldi UI?
Yep. At settings and my .css.
At settings i think its only the zoom change at 120%. But the issue appears at any scale.
@Buglocker Share your user CSS for UI, please.
Which element you want to search i ?
@Buglocker
.tab .favicon
I guess it is
heightwhat causes your issue.
css code : /* Removes Favicon's Border at Tab Bar */ .tab.active .favicon {filter: none !important;} /* Fixes Favicon Position */ .tab-position .tab .tab-header .favicon {transform:scale(1.2) !important; position: inherit !important; left: 1px !important; top: -3px !important;} /* larger tab and panel icons */ .tab-position .tab .favicon { flex-basis: 26px; min-width: 26px !important; min-height: 26px !important; } .tab-position .tab:not(.active) { margin-bottom: -1px !important; filter: brightness(1.1) contrast(1.1) !important; padding-top: 0px !important; margin-left: 0px !important; margin-bottom: 0px !important; } /* Favicon's in Tab Size */ .tab-position .tab .favicon > img, .tab-position .tab .favicon > svg { width: 15px !important; height: 15px !important; position: relative; top: 6px; left: 6px; } /* larger tab and panel icons */ .tab-position .tab .favicon { flex-basis: 26px; min-width: 26px !important; min-height: 26px !important; }
@Pesala
Sure. I know it isnt a bug , but the cause is my mods.
Thanks.
@DoctorG
So i guess there arent suggestions ?
@nomadic
So you are ......... a real SOPRANO.
The new look :
Many thanks for your time and knowledge.
@Pesala
Hey.
Is there a to mark it as "solved" ?
Pesala Ambassador
@Buglocker Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
@Pesala
Got it. Thanks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Buglocker Sorry, i overlooked your post.