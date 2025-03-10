This is the first feature in all of Vivaldi where the devs have made a genuine mistake.

Currently, when you press Ctrl+F in a new tab, the Find pane pops up and lets you search the page. When you press Ctrl+F again regardless of where the focus is on the tab, it closes the Find pane.

This leads to inconsistent behavior

Now I need to keep a mental note of which tabs have the Find pane already active and press Ctrl+F twice in a row to give it focus. If I forget that the Find pane is already active, I press Ctrl+F once and then start typing into the void before being briefly confused, realizing what happened, and pressing Ctrl+F one more time and starting over.

I am always popping in and out of a given tab and searching multiple times within the same page. Ctrl+F is the perfect hotkey to quickly give focus back to the Find pane when I need to search for something on a page I have previously searched on.

If the extra space on the screen used by the Find pane is really bothersome enough for some users to argue a hotkey should be available to close it, maybe add that in the settings and default it to Ctrl+Shift+F or something similar.

My simple request:

Ctrl+F should always activate the Find pane if necessary and give it focus with all text highlighted so typing starts a new search

This behavior is the standard in all major IDEs for programming and how Chrome, Firefox, etc. work too.