The current behavior for the Find pane Ctrl+F hotkey is incorrect
-
Shadoninja
This is the first feature in all of Vivaldi where the devs have made a genuine mistake.
Currently, when you press Ctrl+F in a new tab, the Find pane pops up and lets you search the page. When you press Ctrl+F again regardless of where the focus is on the tab, it closes the Find pane.
This leads to inconsistent behavior
Now I need to keep a mental note of which tabs have the Find pane already active and press Ctrl+F twice in a row to give it focus. If I forget that the Find pane is already active, I press Ctrl+F once and then start typing into the void before being briefly confused, realizing what happened, and pressing Ctrl+F one more time and starting over.
I am always popping in and out of a given tab and searching multiple times within the same page. Ctrl+F is the perfect hotkey to quickly give focus back to the Find pane when I need to search for something on a page I have previously searched on.
If the extra space on the screen used by the Find pane is really bothersome enough for some users to argue a hotkey should be available to close it, maybe add that in the settings and default it to Ctrl+Shift+F or something similar.
My simple request:
- Ctrl+F should always activate the Find pane if necessary and give it focus with all text highlighted so typing starts a new search
This behavior is the standard in all major IDEs for programming and how Chrome, Firefox, etc. work too.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Shadoninja It is not a mistake. The behaviour was implemented as a feature request. The latest Snapshot has an Option in Settings, Webpages to toggle the feature on/off.
If you cannot wait a week or so for Vivaldi 7.2 Stable to be released, change the shortcut Ctrl+F to perform Find Next instead, and assign another shortcut to Find in Page.
-
Shadoninja
@Pesala Thank you for the quick fix! Changing that setting gets the behavior to what I expect.
Are you saying that in the next release, the new default behavior will be the find toggle on/off? Or will it be the traditional Ctrl+F behavior?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Shadoninja As i can see the default is not to toggle search field with Ctrl+F.
-
@Pesala said in The current behavior for the Find pane Ctrl+F hotkey is incorrect:
The behaviour was implemented as a feature request.
It's great to implement new features and make improvements to existing workflows. However, as I'm sure you've noticed, this was not handled well. I'm glad to see the change being reversed.
When people want a new behavior a new action should be created. The existing action "Find in page" could be left alone or renamed to "Focus Find in Page". Then a new action "Toggle Find in Page" could be added. For the person/people who wanted this new workflow they can adjust their keyboard shortcuts (you can even change the defaults if you feel most people would want this new behavior).
Thanks,
-Trevor