This forum looks boring !
-
It seems that Forum is really Boring !
-
I can not find much interesting on here as an adult person.
-
I have maked several posts, but it seems I shall leave for my personal real life, it looks like not so many people over here, nothing to discuss really.
-
cause when a forum combine all topics in one is it not so much interesting, also some people probably posting messages to get a free “Vivaldi Web Mail”,
-
so in my case: I am not really able to see a strong community of alive people who are coming back here for real communication based on real feelings about this place.
-
my feeling is that it is a forum of a big company that represents their product and this is not a place for a home family chat and looking for a real friends for life, for me, I have spend here 30-40 mins and wrote some messages, have opened some discussions and I’m out,
not going to spend my precious time for a free email on here, I shall leave everything with my messages and account as it is, since I am always keep my words and I am real alive human with my “alive” feelings.
-
-
Sad to read. You should not spend time here if you don't find anything of interest, or want to create threads which have interest for you.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@privatefamily Primarily, this is a support forum for Vivaldi. The Everything Else section has a few sections for off-topic discussion and chat, but there are other sites where you can discuss whatever you’re into.
You have only been a member for four hours, so you have surely missed a lot. There is even a Chinese forum if you like Chinese more than English.
Why not use Vivaldi for a week or two, and ask how to configure it to suit your workflow. Try features like Mail and Calendar or Translate, which other browsers may not have.
-
I was using Vivaldi Browser before for around from 4 to 6 months, later had to shift for another browser, like mullvad, ungoogled chromium, and nighty version of stand-alone Firefox with full disable telemetry(official release)
if Vivaldi browser will give users options to turn off outgoing connections for telemetry completely, maybe I will use it again, but not sure if that going to happened.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@privatefamily said in This forum looks boring !:
my feeling is that it is a forum of a big company that represents their product and this is not a place for a home family chat and looking for a real friends for life
Yes, it is a Vivaldi browser support forum on tech content. Its is not a gaming platform or friendfinder.
alive people who are coming back here for real communication based on real feelings about this place
And i do not really understand your needs and how you reached the community.
can not find much interesting on here as an adult person.
If you need adult content, this community is not the right place.
-
@privatefamily, some telemetries are needed, eg. in case of crashes or user countings for statistical use (to know how many users Vivaldi has and in which countries), even Firefox does it. It isn't a problem if the browser send tecnically or statistical data to the company, its a problem when telemetry include private data and share it with third parties, which isn't the case with Vivaldi.
Don't confuse it, nobody is tracking or logging you in Vivaldi, nor sharing your data with others. It's the same as someone counting cars in a road to calculate the traffic, to see if it is needed to widen the road or not. Nothing to do with the lack of privacy of the drivers.
The Forum is a tecnically support Forum to help users with issues and problems with the Browser, other themes are also present but not in first line. For general themes Vivaldi offers it's Mastodon instance Vivaldi social, which you can also use with your account.
-
This is not a general forum or social media to make friends.
This is a support forum for Vivaldi.
I don't even understand what "find much interesting on here as an adult person" means for a support forum.
-
Adult means over 30 years old, have to apologize about misunderstanding.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@privatefamily There's categories for:
Technology & IT
Security & Privacy
Gaming
Design
Culture
Travel
Sports & Recreation
Automotive
Chit-Chat
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/37/everything-else
Should cover most "adult" interests?
Some language categories have "chat" sub-categories as well.
But yes it's mostly a support forum for the Vivaldi browser
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@privatefamily If you want as many topics and worldwide users as on X or Meta platforms, we are not able to please you.
-
@privatefamily said in This forum looks boring !:
I can not find much interesting on here as an adult person.
You can try Vivaldi Social or blogging platform to search or post interesting content.
-
suyashbagade1
@DoctorG said in This forum looks boring !:
If you need adult content, this community is not the right place.
-
@privatefamily There is ton of information on the functionality of Vivaldi and the ability to report/discuss issues. In that sense it is a very active community and I like that!
-
Unreal! LOL Adult content on a support forum? Kinda troll like if you ask me.
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
@lorask said in This forum looks boring !:
Adult content on a support forum? Kinda troll like if you ask me.
"Come for the support, stay for the adult content?"
Just kidding!
I like the forum as it is. I mean … what do some expect from a browser-based community? Of course, the main aspect of this forum is support and (web)tech, but I already found some interesting topics in the other sections. I personally even prefer if a forum is not too busy, since it is problematic to keep track if you don't have the time to spend your time 24/7 on a website. And I think that is well-balanced here. And because of this, it is even the first forum of a browser I use where I joined.
-
andrewphilmorgan
@appsec said in This forum looks boring !:
d not spend time here if you don't find anything of interest, or want to creat
Exactly, I agreed the same way. People must leave these if they are not finding these interested!