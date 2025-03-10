@privatefamily Primarily, this is a support forum for Vivaldi. The Everything Else section has a few sections for off-topic discussion and chat, but there are other sites where you can discuss whatever you’re into.

You have only been a member for four hours, so you have surely missed a lot. There is even a Chinese forum if you like Chinese more than English.

Why not use Vivaldi for a week or two, and ask how to configure it to suit your workflow. Try features like Mail and Calendar or Translate, which other browsers may not have.