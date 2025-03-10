I’m not able to login on my iPhone in Vivaldi Browser
privatefamily
Hey there !
Glad to see you all. But since I don’t know anyone then, not sure how to greetings random people actually.
I am new user and I am not able to login in Vivaldi browser on my iPhone, the question is: why ?
am I so bad that Vivaldi is restricting me ? here is the screenshot,
I have uploaded it on a first free website from web search, not sure how to make the picture visible in the post ?
all I get is message that Login was Failed, is anyone know the exact reason of that ?
Greetings. Hard to tell why you can't login without more information.
privatefamily
this problem was solved, by fill the form of "Device name"
and about Privacy of Vivaldi, i have made a clean fresh standalone installation on Windows Just now, and posted screenshots for you about how many connections Vivaldi makes when you turn off completely all options in it.
which is not full private in my small opinion. Check out the first post of mine.