I just started using it, and I came into contact with several parts: mail, account, translation, and label.
But these few contents alone confused me.
- After reading the mail, it was not read, and I had to right-click to set it as read. It was too confusing.
- The account was too complicated, and I could log in with a Google account.
- When translating to Chinese, it always showed an error and could not be translated successfully.
- After changing the label to short characters, the label still showed a long line and would not shorten with the number of characters. It was too ugly.
It seems that there are too many things that need to be improved, and it is not a good machine to use it at present.
Pesala Ambassador
- In Settings, Mail, enable Unread Messages, Automatically mark as read. As soon as you view a message it will be tagged as read
- Do you mean the Vivaldi.net account? What was the problem?
- 翻译成中文时,总是显示错误,无法成功翻译。I see no error. What is the message?
- The width of the columns in the mail view can be changed by dragging the separators in the column headings. Some users may tag a message with more than one label, in which case a wider column is needed
@Pesala
Hello, thank you for your reply.
The email problem has been solved. But it is still recommended to set this as the default option, after all, other emails do this. No one wants to have annoying corner mark reminders after the email is read. It is more like a bug than a friendly prompt.
Google account is a suggestion. Although it is complicated, I still registered it. If the browser is good enough, someone will have this patience.
Regarding the translation error, I'm sorry I forgot to attach the picture. The translation problem still exists when I just took a screenshot. It should be noted that it will be normal occasionally, such as restarting the browser and not changing the translation language. But I'm still not sure if it can be solved, after all, the problem is still there
The problem after the browser tab is renamed is like this. How do you think I can solve this huge spacing? Or is the design itself fixed width and will not adapt to the character length at all? What I like most about changing this browser is that I can change the tab name.
Thank you again for your reply
Pesala Ambassador
@fangos When you said “Labels” I thought you were talking about Mail labels.
Renaming the Tab titles will leave some long and some short. The active tab minimum width can be reduced from 180 to 30 pixels in Settings, Tabs, Tab Display.
Alternatively, you can position the tabs on the Left or Right of the Window (the Panels can also be Left or Right), then manually resize it to whatever you want, or reduce it to just the icon.
Trying to change the width with CSS or Javascript Modifications is probably a losing game.
@Pesala Yes, after the JavaScript is modified, the refresh will fail.
As for changing the label to an icon, you can also see that the icons will become the same and indistinguishable. Originally, I wanted the label text to be short, and when many labels are crowded together, the page content can be distinguished by a few characters. This looks better.
I don’t know if you are a developer. If so, I suggest that the tab page can be shortened with the number of characters, leaving only a hidden close button interval. When there are fewer labels, the maximum width can be limited.