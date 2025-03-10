@fangos When you said “Labels” I thought you were talking about Mail labels.

Renaming the Tab titles will leave some long and some short. The active tab minimum width can be reduced from 180 to 30 pixels in Settings, Tabs, Tab Display.

Alternatively, you can position the tabs on the Left or Right of the Window (the Panels can also be Left or Right), then manually resize it to whatever you want, or reduce it to just the icon.

Trying to change the width with CSS or Javascript Modifications is probably a losing game.