Using Debian 12 KDE with the stable version:
If I click on a mailto: link, I get the following error:
With Firefox the standard application (Last snapshot) will be used.
What is going wrong?
@mottenmouse Then the mailto-handler handler is not set.
Systemsettings → Default Applications → Email client → Other → Internet → Vivaldi (Snapshot)
Remember application association for all files of type
prüfe mal in der Shell:
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto
~$ xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto vivaldi-snapshot.desktop
Change the vivaldi-snapshot.desktop
- add to the Mime-Type: "x-scheme-handler/mailto;"
doesn't help.
- add to the Mime-Type: "x-scheme-handler/mailto;"
@mottenmouse Try this in shell:
xdg-settings set default-url-scheme-handler mailto vivaldi-snapshot.desktop
Linux logout and login again.
And found this https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/683586
pwr@tos:~$ cat .config/emaildefaults [Defaults] Profile=Standard [PROFILE_Standard] EmailAddress= FullName=pwr Organization= ReplyAddr= ServerType= pwr@tos:~$
No success.
Tried:
pwr@tos:~$ /usr/bin/xdg-email pwr@tos:~$ command= "/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot" args= ("/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot", "mailto:") kf.kio.core: Protocol Class of url QUrl("mailto:") , isn't ':local', cancelling job. Copying QUrl("mailto:") to QUrl("file:///home/pwr/.cache/kioexec/krun/2704_0/unnamed") kf.kio.core: couldn't create worker: "Unbekanntes Protokoll „mailto“." kf.kio.workers.file: readData() returned -1 All files downloaded, will call slotRunApp shortly No files downloaded -> exiting
@mottenmouse You use a Vivaldi DEB package?
Is your Debian apparmor secured?
@mottenmouse
@mottenmouse Strange. On m Debian 12 KDE all is fine with Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58.
Yes it's a DEB package and no security tools.
I installed Debian 12 KDE and Vivaldi snapshot 7.2.3621.41 a few days ago. I come from Ubuntu.
@mottenmouse Oh, i had only checked with 7.1 Stable, my fault. I will test KIO now.
Can you check:
dpkg -k | grep kio
Mine is:
ii kde-cli-tools-data 4:5.27.5.1-2 all tools to use kioslaves from the command line ii kio 5.103.0-1+deb12u1 amd64 resource and network access abstraction ii kio-extras 4:22.12.3-1 amd64 Extra functionality for kioslaves. ii kio-extras-data 4:22.12.3-1 all Extra functionality for kioslaves data files. ii kio-ldap:amd64 22.12.3-1 amd64 library for accessing LDAP - kio slave ii libkf5kiocore5:amd64 5.103.0-1+deb12u1 amd64 resource and network access abstraction (KIO core library) ii libkf5kiofilewidgets5:amd64 5.103.0-1+deb12u1 amd64 resource and network access abstraction (KIO file widgets library) ii libkf5kiogui5:amd64 5.103.0-1+deb12u1 amd64 resource and network access abstraction (KIO gui library) ii libkf5kiontlm5:amd64 5.103.0-1+deb12u1 amd64 resource and network access abstraction (KIO NTLM library) ii libkf5kiowidgets5:amd64 5.103.0-1+deb12u1 amd64 resource and network access abstraction (KIO widgets library) ii qml-module-org-kde-kio:amd64 5.103.0-1 amd64 provides integration of QML and KDE Frameworks - kio
Mine is exactly the same
@mottenmouse I do not know why your KIO client fails.
Can you try to reinstall KIO
sudo apt install --reinstall kde-cli-tools-data kio kio-extras kio-extras-data kio-ldap libkf5kiocore5 libkf5kiofilewidgets5 libkf5kiogui5 libkf5kiontlm5 libkf5kiowidgets5 qml-module-org-kde-kio
Done.
Test with a new profil.
No success.
- What contains your file mimeapps.list?
- In Vivaldi open chrome://settings/handlers
Any entries?
1.)
[Added Associations] inode/directory=org.kde.dolphin.desktop; x-scheme-handler/geo=qwant-maps-geo-handler.desktop; x-scheme-handler/http=vivaldi-stable.desktop; x-scheme-handler/https=vivaldi-stable.desktop; x-scheme-handler/mailto=vivaldi-snapshot.desktop;org.kde.kmail2.desktop;vivaldi-stable.desktop; x-scheme-handler/tel=org.kde.kdeconnect.handler.desktop; [Default Applications] inode/directory=org.kde.dolphin.desktop; text/html=vivaldi-stable.desktop x-scheme-handler/geo=qwant-maps-geo-handler.desktop; x-scheme-handler/http=vivaldi-stable.desktop; x-scheme-handler/https=vivaldi-stable.desktop; x-scheme-handler/mailto=vivaldi-snapshot.desktop x-scheme-handler/tel=org.kde.kdeconnect.handler.desktop;
- No entry
@mottenmouse said in mailto: error:
x-scheme-handler/mailto=vivaldi-snapshot.desktop;org.kde.kmail2.desktop;vivaldi-stable.desktop;
Edit file
set x-scheme-handler/mailto=vivaldi-snapshot.desktop;org.kde.kmail2.desktop;vivaldi-stable.desktop;
to
x-scheme-handler/mailto=vivaldi-snapshot.desktop;
Restart Linux.
I am out of ideas now. My Debian 12 KDE 5 Plasma running fine.
Is yours up-to-date?
sudo apt clean sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
After some additional searching, I found a reference to the creation of a separate mailto handler in ~/.local/share/applications/.
That was a hint in the right direction:
The files “vivaldi-snapshot.desptop” and “vivaldi-stable.desptop” already existed.
But why? I have no idea, I had not created them. I renamed the files. That was the solution.
@DoctorG Vielen, vielen Dank für Deine Zeit und Hilfe!
@mottenmouse said in mailto: error:
@mottenmouse said in mailto: error:
After some additional searching, I found a reference to the creation of a separate mailto handler in ~/.local/share/applications/.
You mean: ~/.local/share/applications/mimeapps.list?
I think, that is a very old setting and is now deprecated.
Oh, i forgot to tell you yesterday.
-
No.
@mottenmouse Ah, ok. Never had desktop files in there.
Strange, i checked my fresh installed Debian 12, tried with systemsettings and could not evaluate that a setting created such files in .local/share/applications/
Perhaps caused by old config on your side.
But, never mind, all ok.
Next time, i hope i will remember to ask users about.
Glad, that you could solve it.
@DoctorG That is where a duplicate "desktop" file will be put by the system is you try editing it. So if you were to edit "vivaldi-stable.desktop" to add something to the execute line that is where it's put on my Debian system. I'm reluctant to say "Debian 12" because my system has been upgraded from Deb 9 and I have a lot of debris from that...