@Gneno Your screenshot shows the accumulated memory use for all the Vivaldi processes, pretty much useless.

Open the > to view the individual PIDs to find their memory use. Make sure to show the PID header in task manager. Also find the corresponding PID in the Vivaldi task manager and find which PID is using the most memory.

A browser with 1.2GB memory used is not special, not even 3.7GB depending on how many tabs are open.

Also, can you reproduce this in a clean profile?

Does the memory use depend on being logged in to YouTube or not?

How do you know the "hang" is corresponding to memory use?

and obviously Microsoft Edge works

Why is it "obvious" that MS Edge works? Did you test in Edge with also having the same tabs open as you do in Vivaldi?

Here's a screenshot showing the YT Music app running in a clean profile in Vivaldi. The App process uses 213MB. The biggest process is the GPU Process with 327MB:

Here is the same PID (892) showing in Task Manager:

Note also that the memory use shown by the processes is different between Windows Task Manager and Vivaldi Task Manager, since they use different metrics to show used memory.