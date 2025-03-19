[Solved After 7.2 Update!] Vivaldi APP for Windows becomes unusuable
Hi!
I installed "Youtube Music" using Vivaldi.
Everything works "ok" until after a few minutes till the "app" becomes very unresponsive and my PC basically thinks i'm running something very resource hungry.
I'm not sure if it's a memory-leak or just a bug with installing "Youtube Music" using Vivaldi.
[OS Spec;]
Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64-bit, x64)
Total Memory, 31967 MB RAM (or, 31 GB RAM)
High end Processor
High end Graphics card
Is there any vivaldi:flags I could disable/enable for an easy fix?
or maybe just a [✓] to uncheck?
I Ping you @Pathduck because this is your field...(I think)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gneno said in Vivaldi APP for Windows becomes unusuable:
I Ping you @Pathduck because this is your field...(I think)
This is definitely not my field - I never use "web apps" (and actually dislike the darned things...)
my PC basically thinks i'm running something very resource hungry.
Have you checked the task manager, what does it show?
Have you tested creating the PWA in another browser and letting it run for "a few minutes" like you do with Vivaldi?
I'm not sure if it's a memory-leak
If it's a memory leak you would see an increase in memory usage over time, and memory not getting cleaned up. Do you see that?
Is there any vivaldi:flags I could disable/enable for an easy fix?
or maybe just a [✓] to uncheck?
There is no "Fix YouTube PWA" button in Vivaldi
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Gneno I will check now Youtube Music installed as Porgressive Web App on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 / Win 11 23H2.
//edit: No Freezes.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi APP for Windows becomes unusuable:
@Gneno I will check now Youtube Music installed as Porgressive Web App on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 / Win 11 23H2.
//edit: No Freezes.
I dont get it to freeze, but the UX / UI get's unresponsive, as in when you mouse over the playlist bar, its giving (X) amount of seconds delay.
And my PC fan think "Youtube Music" is a super resource hog.
@Pathduck Aha! My mistake then.
No, I only use Vivaldi \ Microsoft Edge, and obviously Microsoft Edge works, so I can't do a 100% troubleshooting.
The Task Manager shows that;
it goes from about 700mb usage, to ~3,700 mb usage.
@Pathduck @DoctorG This is the Screenshot, I started off with 650 - 700 mb, and after about 20 minutes of listening to music, this is "slow but steadly" increasing;
I know other tab(s) are open, but that shouldn't require me to close them all just to listen to music(?)
EDIT ::
In total 5 other tabs is open, next to "Youtube Music"—App.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gneno Your screenshot shows the accumulated memory use for all the Vivaldi processes, pretty much useless.
Open the
>to view the individual PIDs to find their memory use. Make sure to show the PID header in task manager. Also find the corresponding PID in the Vivaldi task manager and find which PID is using the most memory.
A browser with 1.2GB memory used is not special, not even 3.7GB depending on how many tabs are open.
Also, can you reproduce this in a clean profile?
Does the memory use depend on being logged in to YouTube or not?
How do you know the "hang" is corresponding to memory use?
and obviously Microsoft Edge works
Why is it "obvious" that MS Edge works? Did you test in Edge with also having the same tabs open as you do in Vivaldi?
Here's a screenshot showing the YT Music app running in a clean profile in Vivaldi. The App process uses 213MB. The biggest process is the GPU Process with 327MB:
Here is the same PID (892) showing in Task Manager:
Note also that the memory use shown by the processes is different between Windows Task Manager and Vivaldi Task Manager, since they use different metrics to show used memory.
Thank you @Pathduck, I forgot Chromium has a built in "nerd taskmanager".
I'll try collect as much "Data" as possible, and I'll update here tomorrow!
EDIT ::
If it's helpful for you to also try "Reproduce" this, I edited a few posts I already made!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gneno I'm always surprised how few people know how to use their OS task manager properly. Very few seem to even know that the
>button means expand the task list to show individual processes...
I mean, we can't all be IT people, but this is basic computer usage stuff...
If you want to give correct information you need to know how to collect it first.
If it's helpful for you to also try "Reproduce" this, I edited a few posts I already made!
I already tried to reproduce it, as did DoctorG. I opened YT Music as an App, in a clean profile of Vivaldi, then let it run for 20 or so minutes while playing a playlist, no problem with increased memory use or hangs that I could tell.
First rule of troubleshooting ABC:
Always Be testing in a Clean profile.
-
8 Days later I finally got the time to respond. Sorry!
I noticed that the Vivaldi "Youtube Music"-App becomes unusable if you only have it "Focused" at all times while listening to Music. The latest update changed that, and I no longer have any issues.
I'm not sure what was changed, so it's difficult to backtrack the "Bug".
Edit ::
What was "Unstable" was the Seek Slider(!)