Hi,
I would like to change the background of the tab bar to this repeating SVG pattern.
I am not interested in using the "transparent tab bar" setting in themes as this makes all the tabs transparent as well and I am only interested in customizing the tab bar and not the tabs themselves.
Previously I had used a CSS mod which would do this however after a great deal of searching I cannot find it on the forums anymore.
I've included a crude mockup of what I'm after above.
Is this possible on the current version of vivaldi?