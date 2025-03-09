The address bar suggests history even though I've disabled it
Some time ago, I've made a search about "duckduckgosearch python", and you can see that when I type "duckduck", it instantly suggests me that older query, even though I've explicitly disabled this behavior in the settings (Settings -> Address bar -> Address bar priorities -> Uncheck the "Allow history" box) :
mib2berlin Soprano
@WodnerPie
Hi, this is the snapshot isn't it?
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
This is a bug, fixed in an internal version, it should be included in one of the next snapshots.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin oh sure i forgot to say it's the snapshot, here's the version:
7.2.3621.41 (Version officielle) (64 bits)
It's Windows 24H2 build 26100.3323 experience pack Windows 1000.26100.54.0
mib2berlin Soprano
@WodnerPie
I cant find the bug report at moment but it is fixed in my internal Vivaldi 7.2.3624.20.