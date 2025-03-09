vivaldi.net login not working from social.vivaldi
Using Vivaldi (7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on
Operating System: Manjaro Linux
KDE Plasma Version: 6.3.2
KDE Frameworks Version: 6.11.0
Qt Version: 6.8.2
Kernel Version: 6.12.17-1-MANJARO (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
When I open the vivaldi.social site and click on the login or register button it doesn't pick my vivaldi.net login that I am using on other vivaldi sites. It works without issue on Vivaldi for Android so why not on linux ?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@howezsteve Should work, just logged in today. The only access to a Vivaldi Social account is your Vivaldi account after all.
@luetage
I get this
but I am logged in to this forum for example so the account and login details are working. As I said on Android it works no problem, only on this setup do I see this error page and no logged in access to vivaldi.social
suyashbagade1
@howezsteve you might be trying to create an account using a VPN that's blacklisted for spam.
I am not sure though..
luetage Supporters Soprano
@howezsteve Delete cache and cookies for Vivaldi domains and try again. Should you still be unable to log in, visit
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/create-a-new-account/and use the form at the bottom of the page to send a message to account support, describing your issue and what you have tried so far.
@luetage Thank you, I will give that a go and report as you say if it doesn't work
howezsteve
@howezsteve said in vivaldi.net login not working from social.vivaldi:
It works without issue on Vivaldi for Android
I spoke too soon. I logged out of social on my phone and then when I tried to log back in I get the same error page as in the screen shot above, the same happens in three other browsers on this laptop. So apologies if it seemed I was implying the fault lay with the Vivaldi browser, it is me, some how I've broken my vivaldi.net account
Thanks to the Vivaldi Team for sorting out this issue.