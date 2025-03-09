@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:

but there is no plan to repair the system

Wrong, there is no timeline when it will be fixed, i never said that it will never be fixed.

@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:

but it's not ok as a reply from a public available browser, speaking about being "better" than the others.

I said: "Do not use Vivaldi, as long as it fails."

Yes, that can be a the solution to have a second browser in cases Vivaldi fails.

@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:

The water heater is dead

Fixing depend on how old or rare the heater is.

In real life: WebHID/WebSerial/WebUSB are rare used APIs, priority is no so urgent to fix it.

Decisions i can not influence.

Had you tried to create with Vivaldi a PWA of the site where it fails? Rumors say WebHID will work in Vivaldi PWAs.