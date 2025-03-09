Impossible to use HID devices
Hello everyone and the Vivaldi team,
Like the Windows version (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97917/hid-devices-issue/41?lang=fr&page=3), it is impossible for now to connect and use any HID devices on Vivaldi.
Any news on this point ?
Thank you in advance
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:
Any news on this point ?
Bug is confirmed, has no priority for a fix.
@DoctorG Might be good to be prioritized ? It's really not convenient to have to switch to another browser to connect devices and use them.
For example it's impossible to use Ledger devices, something really important to use crypto more safely.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:
For example it's impossible to use Ledger devices, something really important to use crypto more safely.
Do not use Vivaldi, as long as it fails.
@DoctorG "The water heater is dead, don't take shower until it's working, but there is no plan to repair the system, so go take showers somewhere else."
I understand what you mean, i know it's a free software, but it's not ok as a reply from a public available browser, speaking about being "better" than the others.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:
but there is no plan to repair the system
Wrong, there is no timeline when it will be fixed, i never said that it will never be fixed.
@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:
but it's not ok as a reply from a public available browser, speaking about being "better" than the others.
I said: "Do not use Vivaldi, as long as it fails."
Yes, that can be a the solution to have a second browser in cases Vivaldi fails.
@zookeeper said in Impossible to use HID devices:
The water heater is dead
Fixing depend on how old or rare the heater is.
In real life: WebHID/WebSerial/WebUSB are rare used APIs, priority is no so urgent to fix it.
Decisions i can not influence.
Had you tried to create with Vivaldi a PWA of the site where it fails? Rumors say WebHID will work in Vivaldi PWAs.
@DoctorG Thank you for the precisions, this more clear now.
Will try the PWAs
For others in the same troubles :
Sadly the PWA it's not working with extensions (Like Phantom, Solflare, Keplr, ...), as it's not opening inside "real" web pages.
Streptococcus
Is a keyboard not a human interface device?
Great news, the HID devices seems to work on the latest version of Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67. Anyone else can confirmed ?
datkins Supporters
@zookeeper just tested on 7.2.3621.67 (macOS 15.3.2) and I could not calibrate my DualSense on the dualshock-tools.github.io website with the error "failed to open device".
Every other Chromium Browser I've tested works though.