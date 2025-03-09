Instead of being hostile, try to understand.

Filters are made for you to view different groups of messages, they do NOT "move" messages - so messages will always still be visible in the "all messages" and "received" views. In fact those views are also filters.

This is because there is no moving of messages in Vivaldi - messages are stored in one big database. There are no "folders" like you see in other mail programs - all the messages are in one place, but you can see "unread", "received", "sent", "spam", "trash", etc. by how the messages are filtered.

You can also click on a contact to see messages which are sent to / from them.

On top of this, you can add your own filters to view messages sent/received with certain subjects, text, etc. THAT is what you are talking about. They will NOT disappear from the other views just because you create a new view.