mail filter not work
-
yes even make filter rule
that after still all mail just arrive receive box.
it look like all filter not work I made 5 filter, totally not work.
-
yojimbo274064400
Vivaldi's inbuilt email client show a filtered view of messages that meet the filter's criteria and, if setup, perform actions on those message, such as:
- Flag
- Add label
- Remove label
- Mark read
- Mark as spam
- Move to Archive
If you wish to move messages to a folder other than Archive then look to see if the email account's webmail client support filtering.
Consider posting a redacted screenshot of the filters that are not working as expected.
-
@CZWGH welcome to the forum!
Filters show what meets the criteria, they don't hide things elsewhere. If you want to hide filtered emails from your inbox, apart from the advice given by @yojimbo274064400 please consider voting for this feature request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77039/new-filter-toggle-filtered-or-special-to-filter-for-only-cc-d-support-inbox-zero-and-more
-
@yojimbo274064400 so that totally not work. keep just inbox I said. meaningless reply dont made.
I didnt said about flag, spam kind. what you talking about?
-
@WildEnte You cant understand that simple word? filter not work at all. just inbox all mails.
what talk about 'dont hide elsewhere' kind words. you believe vivaldi religion?
didnt said hide mail somewhere. as filter made that should go each boxes. but not go at all just inbox remain all. keep like this.
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider posting a redacted screenshot of a filter’s configuration that does not work to help better demonstrate the issue you are experiencing.
-
@CZWGH said in mail filter not work:
you believe vivaldi religion
We told you how it works without glorifying it. It's just what it is..we also have you one option for a workaround (server side filtering and moving mails to other IMAP folders - you can then use the filter toggle for custom folders above the message list), and pointed to the option of voting for changing how Vivaldi works.
If you don't like neither of these options, then there isn't much else we can do.
-
@WildEnte ur reply just make person confusing. simple error filter made as not work. it no problem with other webmail service inside. move to here problem.
so vivaldi some problem have. but that about(webmail) you suggest imap server move kind reply and vote? what world you live now?
see more. keep like this just not use and move to other then ok.
-
mossman Ambassador
Instead of being hostile, try to understand.
Filters are made for you to view different groups of messages, they do NOT "move" messages - so messages will always still be visible in the "all messages" and "received" views. In fact those views are also filters.
This is because there is no moving of messages in Vivaldi - messages are stored in one big database. There are no "folders" like you see in other mail programs - all the messages are in one place, but you can see "unread", "received", "sent", "spam", "trash", etc. by how the messages are filtered.
You can also click on a contact to see messages which are sent to / from them.
On top of this, you can add your own filters to view messages sent/received with certain subjects, text, etc. THAT is what you are talking about. They will NOT disappear from the other views just because you create a new view.
-
@mossman filter do not move message? then why name as filter? I first see this kind mail filter not real move message.
it cannot say as filter then. just cheating function or kidding.
-
mossman Ambassador
@CZWGH As I said, it is a filter on how you VIEW the messages.
That is a normal use of the word filter - think about how filters are used in photography, for example.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Vivaldi has a rudimental system to view content selective but no actions to process mails in complex ways.
-
@mossman I am now said about vivaldi webmail inside 'filter' not about photograph.
vivaldi they made that function name as 'filter' for mail auto folder going.
why here said about photograph? I said about vivaldi webmail and that inside 'filter'
you 'insisit' "they do NOT "move" messages -" but vivaldi webmail filter function allow me my mail from certain address then which folder(I made) to going
I can make rule that about. I saw it.
so I totally cannot understand what you talking about.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@CZWGH Vivaldi Webmail client is not the same as Vivaldi built-in Mail. Was not clear for us what you use.
Do you ask for internal Vivaldi Mail? Or page webmail.vivaldi.net?
-
mossman Ambassador
@DoctorG said in mail filter not work:
@CZWGH Vivaldi Webmail client is not the same as Vivaldi built-in Mail. Was not clear for us what you use.
Do you ask for internal Vivaldi Mail? Or page webmail.vivaldi.net?
Reading back, it looks like @CZWGH is talking about the webmail service, but has posted here in the browser->mail forum.
This happens a lot - we need a better way to filter (ha ha!) questions about the webmail to Home / Community & Services / Webmail and questions about the browser's mail function to Home / Mail, Calendar & Feeds / Mail
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@CZWGH said in mail filter not work:
I made 5 filter, totally not work.
And what should the filters in Roundcube Vivaldi Webmail do?