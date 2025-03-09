Web Page translation ???
In March 2025 is there a good straight forward method of translating a web page automatically. For example, I regularly go to a German and Chi Knees sites and I want it translated into English. At present my only option is to select / copy / paste.......I want the whole page translated so I can fill in order forms etc.. Am I missing something or a setting etc.
Help much appreciated
@Lestsrade What are your UI and accept language settings (Settings/General - Language)?
As an example, does this page offer translation?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/24/deutsch-german
If Translate is not offered when page is loaded, try select-all (Ctrl-A) and then "Translate Selection" from the context menu (right-click on page).
Also, specific pages may have incorrect language settings, do you have examples where it fails?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Lestsrade Check in Translation panel if destination language is set to the one you need. Why? Because the setting of selection destination language influences view of adressfield's translate icon.
barbudo2005
Use the Linguist - web pages translator extension:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/linguist-web-pages-transl/gbefmodhlophhakmoecijeppjblibmie
@Lestsrade, as @barbudo2005 said, the Linguist extension is certainly the best translation app in the Store, but also the Vivaldi translatore, at least for page translation in Spanish, English and German is also usable. It lacks only in the amount of languages and recognizing the language automaticly.
Also a good alternative for Desktop is the Crow Translate app, similar to the Linguist extension is multi engine for more than 120 lenguages and OpenSource (Windows, Linux).
suyashbagade1
@Lestsrade you can install extensions from chrome store. Accuracy might vary.
well, I am no further to automatic page translation that at the beginning.
If log in to my amazon Italian account on Amazon it automatically changes from Italian to English UK same for my German Amazon acc. But when I go to another web store in Germany the page stays in German. Same for Italian clothing store as example.
Have tried the recommendations but none of them work. Surely with all the technologies out there there must be a solution.
To clarify...go to foreign language web site to purchase an item and want it to automatically translate to English. Happy with a tick box to as if I want to translate whole web site to English.
@Lestsrade
TWP - Translate Web Pages is the best translation extension that I've used.
It does automatically translate pages.
https://github.com/FilipePS/Traduzir-paginas-web