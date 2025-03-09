Hi All,

Have has a look but can't find this as an issue, so presume there is a solution.

It sometimes happens (more often then you think) the Vivaldi reminder pops up just has you hit the {Enter} key. And as the default is set to [DISMISS] the reminder disappears before you have a chance to read it.

I presume the "Melt" or "Burn" option would give you a bit of a chance to refrain from hitting Enter, but I would rather not have unnecessary stuff showing up on my screen.

So my question is, is there a way to change the default to {SNOOOZE} so at least I get another chance to view it, or better still not to have a default at all.

many thanks

Peter