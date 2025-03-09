Default Setting for reminders
-
Hi All,
Have has a look but can't find this as an issue, so presume there is a solution.
It sometimes happens (more often then you think) the Vivaldi reminder pops up just has you hit the {Enter} key. And as the default is set to [DISMISS] the reminder disappears before you have a chance to read it.
I presume the "Melt" or "Burn" option would give you a bit of a chance to refrain from hitting Enter, but I would rather not have unnecessary stuff showing up on my screen.
So my question is, is there a way to change the default to {SNOOOZE} so at least I get another chance to view it, or better still not to have a default at all.
many thanks
Peter
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@pgcikhaya
Hi, a calendar reminder never disappear on my systems, it completely block the browser window until I click dismiss or snooze.
Do you meant event or task, wich provider?
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
EDIT: Did you install Vivaldi for all users, not default per user?
-
Thanks for the response and apologies for not providing details
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4890)
It is definitely the calendar reminder.
![b88b7bfa-87c7-4a4f-9aba-50112f7f8cdd-image.png]
As can be seen from this test screenshot when it pops up the "Dismiss" is already selected. So if the Vivaldi browser is open and I am in say Gmail. the pop-up window becomes the active window, and pressing [Enter] causes the reminder to disappear even though my action was intended for Gmail app.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@pgcikhaya
Hm, don't hit enter.
There is no way to change the "default" behave in Vivaldi.
On Linux I use system notifications, no idea if this settings is available on Windows at moment.
The reminder disappear after 5 seconds but I can review the notification list if needed.
Have to check on Windows 11 later.
Cheers, mib
-
Easier said than done.
As I said, It happens when the pop-up occurs as you hit enter for some other entry altogether.
e.g Start a new paragraph in an email
Peter
-
yojimbo274064400
Issue is reproducible. i.e. when typing elsewhere in browser pressing
Enteror
Space barkey acknowledges default Dismiss action when Calendar or Task notification appears.
Please consider raising a bug report here, https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/, and then post its VB reference here
In the meantime, as mib2berlin suggested earlier, temporarily enable Settings > Calendar > System Notification to see if it makes the issue manageable.
-
Many thanks for this @yojimbo274064400. I will do so
-
I have reported this as a bug.
Reference number is VB-114906