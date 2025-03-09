Hi all, I seem to be having some problems with the pop-out videos and media keys. The media keys work fine for virtually everything (within Vivaldi or other apps) until I pop out a video. After this, the media key no longer plays nor pauses the video (but buttons within the pop out window work fine), and the behavior remains even after I return to the tab from the pop out video. Refreshing the affected tab restores the original behavior (media key works until popped out). Not sure what might be causing this, or what I might do to resolve this problem.

All of this behavior can be replicated when on Privacy Mode.

Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Vivaldi version: 7.1.3570.58

OS: Windows 11

Keyboard: K100 RGB with iCUE 5.24.57