Is it possible to import tabs and more from another chromium mobile browser?
-
paul1149 Supporters
I've tried using tab export and session saving extensions, but on mobile they seem to only detect the tabs that are currently open, or perhaps are in a tab group. Since there are a lot of tabs I'd like to catch them all, but mobile doesn't have the options of desktop.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
If the source browser has a desktop version with Sync as well, you can try syncing your open tabs from mobile to desktop, from there to Vivaldi on desktop, and with Vivaldi's Sync feature to your Vivaldi app on Android.
Or it might be a good opportunity to do a clean-up among your tabs and send each individual tab you want to keep to Vivaldi using Android's sharing feature.
-
paul1149 Supporters
@jane-n Yes, thanks. I thought of that roundabout option, but unfortunately there is no pathway. I have been using the quick share, I think it's called, function, and also omitting some tabs from the process, but it's still laborious. I may populate the new browser instance simply by accretion over time.